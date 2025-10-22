James Cotter faces court for status update in Suzanne Simpson disappearance case

SAN ANTONIO – James Cotter, the longtime business partner of Brad Simpson, will appear in court on Wednesday for a status update on his case.

Cotter was formally charged in December 2024 in connection with the case of the missing Olmos Park mother, Suzanne Clark Simpson. She disappeared on Oct. 6, 2024.

He is facing charges of tampering with evidence with the intent to impair an investigation and possession of prohibited weapons.

During his last hearing on Sept. 17, Judge Joel Perez denied the defense’s request to have Cotter’s GPS monitor removed. Perez said he would consider it at a later date.

At the time, the state said they would have all the evidence in the case to hand over to the defense by the end of that week.

Back in February, some bond modifications were made; however, Cotter’s GPS monitoring would stay in place.

As for Brad Simpson, his trial date is tentatively scheduled to start on Feb. 13, 2026, with a pre-trial set for January 2026.

Background:

Cotter was indicted by a grand jury on two charges, including tampering with evidence with the intent to impair an investigation and possession of prohibited weapons, according to Bexar County jail records.

Cotter posted bond on Nov. 8, 2024, after his bond was reduced from $1 million to $100,000. His attorney had asked a judge to reduce his bond after claiming it was unconstitutional.

Cotter is accused of helping Brad Simpson hide an AK-47 that was illegally modified. Authorities said the firearm was modified into a “machine gun,” which was not correctly registered.

