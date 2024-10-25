Attorney: Brad Simpson business partner sitting in holding cell for 5 days, doesn’t have access to proper meals, showers

SAN ANTONIO – The attorney for James Cotter — a longtime business associate of Brad Simpson — is demanding changes to his client’s conditions at the Bexar County Jail, accusing District Attorney Joe Gonzales and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar of trying to coerce Cotter into cooperating.

Attorney Robert Maurer told KSAT Friday afternoon that Cotter, who is facing felony charges of tampering with evidence with the intent to impair an investigation and possession of prohibited weapons, has been sitting in a holding cell since his arrest on Monday.

Cotter’s bond on the felony charges has been set by a magistrate’s judge at $1 million, court records show.

Cotter appeared in front of pre-indictment court Judge Miguel Najera on Friday in an effort to get the bond amount reduced. A bond reduction hearing is set for Nov. 4.

“Obviously they want to keep him in jail because they want to coerce him into cooperating,” Maurer said, calling the bond amount “ridiculous.”

Because he is not in a jail cell, Cotter does not have access to proper meals, communication and regular showers, Maurer said Friday after the brief hearing.

“This is probably the most unconstitutional, egregious action I’ve seen in my 30 years of law practice,” Maurer said.

Cotter was taken into custody just over two weeks after Brad Simpson’s wife, Suzanne Clark Simpson, was reported missing. A law enforcement source told KSAT Tuesday that Cotter is accused of helping Brad Simpson hide a weapon possibly tied to his wife’s disappearance case.

Booking photo for Brad Simpson (Bexar County Jail)

An arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT Tuesday accuses Cotter of concealing a rifle on behalf of Brad Simpson at Cotter’s home.

Cotter’s updated booking page removed the prohibited weapons charge during the day on Tuesday and then placed the charge back on Cotter that evening.

Cotter will be prohibited from possessing guns, will be on full house arrest and must surrender his passport if he posts bond, court records show.

James Valle Cotter in court on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (KSAT)

Cotter, 65, and Simpson, 53, have been partners in multiple real estate business ventures, background checks for the two men reveal.

The two were co-defendants in a 2012 lawsuit filed against Cotter’s company, Cotter & Sons Inc, according to court records.

Simpson’s background check shows he was a manager at the company.

BJ Corporation, a janitorial company, sued Cotter & Sons for failing to pay for cleaning services at several buildings, according to the lawsuit.

A jury ruled in favor of BJ Corporation in 2016, but determined they should take nothing from Cotter and Simpson, court records show.

Affidavit reveals Cotter, Brad Simpson communicated via text after Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, Cotter’s arresting agency, told KSAT Tuesday afternoon, “The Texas Rangers and the OPPD (Olmos Park Police Department) arrested Mr. James Valle Cotter at his home yesterday. During the Missing Person investigation in Olmos Park, investigators learned that Mr. Cotter had committed the offense of Tampering with Evidence, which is a 3rd Degree Felony. Mr. Cotter is a business associate of Mr. Brad Simpson, husband of Suzanne Simpson, who has been missing since 10-07-2024.”

The spokesman declined to release additional details about Cotter’s arrest.

Cotter’s arrest late Monday came more than two weeks after Brad Simpson reported his wife, Suzanne Simpson, missing. Law enforcement authorities have said that Brad Simpson has been uncooperative.

Brad Simpson was initially arrested on Oct. 9 in Kendall County on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and unlawful restraint. He was transferred to the Bexar County Jail the following day.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, he was charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, as well as a prohibited weapon-related charge.

Brad Simpson remains in the Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling $3 million and has a federal detainer due to a pending felony firearms charge.

According to Brad Simpson’s arrest warrant affidavit, Texas Rangers received consent from Cotter to look through Brad Simpson’s communication with Simpson on his cellphone.

On Oct. 8, the affidavit said Brad Simpson text-messaged Cotter, saying, “If you’re in Bandera, can you haul a** and meet me at your house? I don’t have much time.” Simpson messaged Cotter again, adding, “OK, make sure to leave all that s*** in the pump house, especially that gun,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also includes a text from Brad Simpson, saying, “Sorry for the urgency but you’re all I got especially now...social media is destroying me.”

Almost two weeks later, a person who had previously provided correct information regarding the investigation contacted the Olmos Park Police Department. The affidavit said the person told authorities that Brad Simpson had requested Cotter go to his house in Olmos Park to secure a “rifle.”

The search for Suzanne Clark Simpson is ongoing. The Olmos Park mother of four and realtor was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The Olmos Park Police Department is searching for Suzanne Clark Simpson, who was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (KSAT/DPS)

