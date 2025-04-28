Brackenridge High School substitute teacher under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ conduct, SAISD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District said it is investigating one of its substitute teachers for an incident that allegedly happened last week inside a Brackenridge High School classroom.

In a letter SAISD sent to KSAT on Monday, Brackenridge High School principal Mandy Holtsford-Suarez told parents on April 25 that a student reported that the substitute teacher “may have conducted themselves inappropriately” in a classroom.

In the letter, Holtsford-Suarez said the school notified SAISD’s police department and other “agencies” about the incident.

While the district investigates the allegation, the principal said the substitute teacher is “not in the classroom.”

“We have high expectations for our educators, and our priority will always be to provide a safe environment for all our students‚” Holtsford-Suarez’s letter to parents stated, in part.

After SAISD sent KSAT Holtsford-Suarez’s letter and confirmed that the district’s investigation is ongoing, KSAT asked several follow-up questions regarding the allegation.

What the district has yet to confirm includes what the allegation was, the day of the alleged incident and whether the substitute will face any criminal charges in connection with the alleged incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

