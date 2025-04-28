Duty calls: Central Catholic pooper scoopers keeps streets clean for Battle of Flowers

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it.

The Central Catholic High School pooper scooper squad has kept the streets clean during the Battle of Flowers Day Parade for years.

These students volunteer to get service hours for the school, but they also do it for one of San Antonio’s biggest parades of the year.

Two Central Catholic students, Ethan Garcia and Marcos Hernandez, gave KSAT the inside scoop about the “duties” that go into this important job during Fiesta season.

