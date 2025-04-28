Skip to main content
Duty calls: Central Catholic pooper scoopers keeps streets clean for Battle of Flowers

Central Catholic students scoop up poop during day parade

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Alyssa Medina, Creative Services Digital Producer

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it.

The Central Catholic High School pooper scooper squad has kept the streets clean during the Battle of Flowers Day Parade for years.

These students volunteer to get service hours for the school, but they also do it for one of San Antonio’s biggest parades of the year.

Two Central Catholic students, Ethan Garcia and Marcos Hernandez, gave KSAT the inside scoop about the “duties” that go into this important job during Fiesta season.

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

A San Antonio native currently in her dream job as the executive producer behind KSAT special programming like Fiesta parades, Dia De Los Muertos and the Rodeo special. When she's not prepping for these productions, she's helping run KSAT's social media channels.

