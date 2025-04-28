Fiesta week: Here’s what we’re watching

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WATCHING OUT WEST: Tonight/Tuesday night, storms west of SA

RAIN CHANCES INCREASE: Wednesday through Saturday

SEVERE?: Possible, but don’t cancel any plans

FORECAST

We’re entering into what may be busy weather pattern, but that doesn’t mean it’ll rain everyday, all day. In fact, some of us could avoid storms all together. With that said, it’s Fiesta time, so let’s discuss what may lie ahead.

STORMS OUT WEST

We’ll watch storms develop in Mexico over the next couple of afternoons. Both days, these storms may make a run for areas west of San Antonio during the evening hours. These storms would lose steam before making it to the I-35 corridor. We’ll watch, but impacts should be low from this activity. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs near 90 today and Tuesday.

INCREASING RAIN CHANCE WEDNESDAY

An area of low pressure will arrive Wednesday. This will bring rain chances up, with a few showers and drizzle early in the day, and a chance for a storm or two in the afternoon and evening. While the odds of seeing a storm are low, any storm that develops could become severe.

Rain chances this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

During this timeframe, we’ll be watching a weak front sliding into the area. It’s along this front that storms may develop. The odds look to be highest Friday into Saturday, but these fronts are notoriously tricky and the timing could change. Plus, odds for one day will be dependent on what happens the day before. Obviously, we’ve got two big parades Friday and Saturday, and we’ll be finetuning this forecast as we get closer.

A weak front could bring storm chances late in the week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

