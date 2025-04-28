Skip to main content
What you can expect at this year’s Taste of the Northside

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Fiesta, Taste of the Northside

Katrina Campbell, CEO of Brighton Center, and Luciano Espinoza, general manager and crepe chef at Sweet Paris, joined GMSA+ to talk about this year’s Taste of the Northside and who the proceeds will benefit.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Find more details on the event here.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

