The Sash Lady, Image Avenue Clothiers explain how to proudly display your medals during Fiesta

Laura Capeles, also known as The Sash Lady, and Phil Zavala with Image Avenue Clothiers joined Ernie Zuniga and Stephanie Serna on GMSA+ to explain how to proudly display your Fiesta medals and gave a little bit of sash history.

