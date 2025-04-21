Skip to main content
Local News

The Sash Lady, Image Avenue Clothiers explain how to proudly display your medals during Fiesta

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Stephanie Serna, Anchor/Reporter

Laura Capeles, also known as The Sash Lady, and Phil Zavala with Image Avenue Clothiers joined Ernie Zuniga and Stephanie Serna on GMSA+ to explain how to proudly display your Fiesta medals and gave a little bit of sash history.

