Local News

Tisha Smith talks about what to expect at this year’s NIOSA

This year, NIOSA runs from April 29-May 2

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Stephanie Serna, Anchor/Reporter

Tisha Smith stopped by GMSA+ to interview with Ernie Zuniga and Stephanie Serna about this year’s NIOSA.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

About NIOSA

NIOSA is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 cultural areas. This year, it runs from April 29-May 2.

The celebrations will run from 5:30-10:30 p.m. at 418 La Villita St. Tickets are $20.

NIOSA is produced by and benefits The Conservation Society of San Antonio (one of the nation’s oldest and most active historic preservation organizations).

Schuckie and David Chavarria talk about what to expect for this year’s Oyster Bake

Click here to see events scheduled for Fiesta 2025.

Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists to help plan your Fiesta adventure.

About the Authors
Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

Stephanie Serna is a weekday anchor on Good Morning San Antonio and GMSA at 9 a.m. She joined the KSAT 12 News team in November 2009 as a general assignments reporter.

