Tisha Smith talks about what to expect at this year’s NIOSA

Tisha Smith stopped by GMSA+ to interview with Ernie Zuniga and Stephanie Serna about this year’s NIOSA.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

About NIOSA

NIOSA is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 cultural areas. This year, it runs from April 29-May 2.

The celebrations will run from 5:30-10:30 p.m. at 418 La Villita St. Tickets are $20.

NIOSA is produced by and benefits The Conservation Society of San Antonio (one of the nation’s oldest and most active historic preservation organizations).

