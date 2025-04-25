Tejano, rock and more: A list of major singers, bands taking the stage at Fiesta 2025 events

SAN ANTONIO – ¡Viva! Fiesta 2025 is officially here.

San Antonio’s beloved celebration will feature a variety of exciting events, including performances by major artists at several Fiesta festivities.

Some concerts will be held during Fiesta Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University while others will be at Fiesta De Los Reyes at Market Square.

Hoobastank, Erick y Grupo Massore, Sugar Ray and Josh Abbott Band are among just some artists performing.

Take a look at some of the major performers set to perform at this year’s Fiesta events:

Fiesta De Los Reyes

Enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square from April 25 to May 4.

The free event will be open daily, with varying hours on different days.

Here’s a list of some artists performing at the Gateway Stage:

Friday, April 25

Tortilla Factory , 7:30 p.m.

Latin Breed, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 26

Leo y Temptacion , 6:30 p.m.

La Fiebre, 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 27

Joe Gutierrez y Maravia , 6:30 p.m.

David Lee Garza, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 28

Cesar K Oso , 6:30 p.m.

Erick y Grupo Massore, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 29

The Reunion , 5 p.m.

The Spazmatics, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 30

Monica Saldivar , 6:30 p.m.

Stefani Montiel, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 1

Jeffrey Charles , 6:30 p.m.

Ram Herrera, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 2

Savanah V , 6:30 p.m.

Gary Hobbs, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

El Gozao , 6:30 p.m.

Ruben Ramos, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 4

Grupo Imperio , 6:30 p.m.

Tropa Estrella, 8:30 p.m.

Fiesta De Los Reyes will also feature additional performers at the South San Saba Stage, Milam Park Stage, North San Saba Stage, and more.

For a full list of artists performing at Fiesta De Los Reyes, click here.

Fiesta Oyster Bake

The Fiesta Oyster Bake celebration will return for the 109th time in 2025.

Besides thousands of oysters being served at the annual Fiesta Oyster Bake, Fiesta-goers can enjoy live music at the two-day festival.

The Oyster Bake is scheduled from 5-11 p.m. on Friday, April 25, and from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, at St. Mary’s University, located at One Camino Santa Maria.

The family-friendly event attracts more than 70,000 patrons to help raise money for St. Mary’s student scholarships and university and alumni programs.

Here’s some artists performing at this year’s Oyster Bake event:

Friday, April 25

Hoobastank

Braxton Keith

Eddie Gonzalez

Saturday, April 26

Sugar Ray

David Lee Garza

Josh Abbott Band

General admission starts at $30, and children 12 and younger can get in for free. Click here for more information on tickets.

Click here for a full schedule of performers and the stages where they will be appearing.

La Semana Alegre

La Semana Alegre is a two-day music festival that will feature cumbia groups to punk rock bands from 5-11 p.m. on May 1 and 2.

The festival is free and open to the public, but you must RSVP for tickets. There is also an option to purchase VIP tickets, which can be purchased here.

Here’s some performers set to take the stage at Civic Park at Hemisfair:

Thursday, May 1

Civic Park Stage

Girl in a Coma

Die Spitz

Sun Day

Plaza Stage

Chicos de Barrio

Kings del Wepa

Friday, May 2

Civic Park Stage

Los Yesterdays

Sunny Ozuna

Plaza Stage

Legs Diamond

Temple of Love

Exit Stage Left

For a full list of performers for the two-day music festival, click here.

Here are the links to the complete list of day-of events for Fiesta 2025:

