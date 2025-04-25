Tejano, rock and more: A list of major singers, bands taking the stage at Fiesta 2025 events

SAN ANTONIO – ¡Viva! Fiesta 2025 is officially here.
San Antonio’s beloved celebration will feature a variety of exciting events, including performances by major artists at several Fiesta festivities.
Recommended Videos
Some concerts will be held during Fiesta Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University while others will be at Fiesta De Los Reyes at Market Square.
>> 🎊 Parades, food and more: Your guide to celebrating Fiesta 2025 in San Antonio
Hoobastank, Erick y Grupo Massore, Sugar Ray and Josh Abbott Band are among just some artists performing.
Take a look at some of the major performers set to perform at this year’s Fiesta events:
Fiesta De Los Reyes
Enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square from April 25 to May 4.
The free event will be open daily, with varying hours on different days.
Here’s a list of some artists performing at the Gateway Stage:
Friday, April 25
- Tortilla Factory, 7:30 p.m.
- Latin Breed, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 26
- Leo y Temptacion, 6:30 p.m.
- La Fiebre, 9 p.m.
Sunday, April 27
- Joe Gutierrez y Maravia, 6:30 p.m.
- David Lee Garza, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, April 28
- Cesar K Oso, 6:30 p.m.
- Erick y Grupo Massore, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday, April 29
- The Reunion, 5 p.m.
- The Spazmatics, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, April 30
- Monica Saldivar, 6:30 p.m.
- Stefani Montiel, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 1
- Jeffrey Charles, 6:30 p.m.
- Ram Herrera, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, May 2
- Savanah V, 6:30 p.m.
- Gary Hobbs, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 3
- El Gozao, 6:30 p.m.
- Ruben Ramos, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 4
- Grupo Imperio, 6:30 p.m.
- Tropa Estrella, 8:30 p.m.
Fiesta De Los Reyes will also feature additional performers at the South San Saba Stage, Milam Park Stage, North San Saba Stage, and more.
For a full list of artists performing at Fiesta De Los Reyes, click here.
Fiesta Oyster Bake
The Fiesta Oyster Bake celebration will return for the 109th time in 2025.
Besides thousands of oysters being served at the annual Fiesta Oyster Bake, Fiesta-goers can enjoy live music at the two-day festival.
The Oyster Bake is scheduled from 5-11 p.m. on Friday, April 25, and from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, at St. Mary’s University, located at One Camino Santa Maria.
The family-friendly event attracts more than 70,000 patrons to help raise money for St. Mary’s student scholarships and university and alumni programs.
Here’s some artists performing at this year’s Oyster Bake event:
Friday, April 25
- Hoobastank
- Braxton Keith
- Eddie Gonzalez
Saturday, April 26
- Sugar Ray
- David Lee Garza
- Josh Abbott Band
General admission starts at $30, and children 12 and younger can get in for free. Click here for more information on tickets.
Click here for a full schedule of performers and the stages where they will be appearing.
La Semana Alegre
La Semana Alegre is a two-day music festival that will feature cumbia groups to punk rock bands from 5-11 p.m. on May 1 and 2.
The festival is free and open to the public, but you must RSVP for tickets. There is also an option to purchase VIP tickets, which can be purchased here.
Here’s some performers set to take the stage at Civic Park at Hemisfair:
Thursday, May 1
Civic Park Stage
- Girl in a Coma
- Die Spitz
- Sun Day
Plaza Stage
- Chicos de Barrio
- Kings del Wepa
Friday, May 2
Civic Park Stage
- Los Yesterdays
- Sunny Ozuna
Plaza Stage
- Legs Diamond
- Temple of Love
- Exit Stage Left
For a full list of performers for the two-day music festival, click here.
Here are the links to the complete list of day-of events for Fiesta 2025:
Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. You can also sign up for our free Things To Do and Fiesta newsletters.
Live coverage
KSAT will provide live coverage of Fiesta 2025’s major events.
Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.
- Thursday, April 24: Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 25: Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Monday, April 28: Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Thursday, May 1: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, May 2: Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español, coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, May 3: Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, May 3: King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, May 3: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, May 3: Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, May 3: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.
Anyone interested in attending any Fiesta events, KSAT has created a guide to everything you need to know about the 11-day celebration.
Also, be sure to check the weather forecast from the KSAT Weather Authority team before heading out to the party so you can dress appropriately.
If you’re planning to head to Fiesta, submit your photos and videos on KSAT Connect!
More Fiesta coverage on KSAT: