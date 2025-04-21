Skip to main content
Local News

Share your Fiesta photos, videos on KSAT Connect

Your photos or videos may be shared on-air or online at KSAT.com

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fiesta, Things To Do, KSAT Connect, San Antonio
KSAT Connect users share their photos from the 2024 Fiesta Flambeau Parade (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost time for Fiesta!

The city’s 11-day celebration will take place from April 24 to May 4, bringing back signature parades and events.

Are you heading to any festivals or parades? Submit photos and videos to KSAT Connect!

>> 🎊 Parades, food and more: Your guide to celebrating Fiesta 2025 in San Antonio

KSAT will be providing live coverage of Fiesta 2025’s major events. For a guide on how to watch Fiesta parades and events on KSAT, click the link here.

Here are some photos KSAT viewers shared from last year’s Fiesta festivities:

Stephanie Montoya
0
San Antonio
Viva FIESTA GO SPURS GO
Jorge Perez

Viva FIESTA GO SPURS GO

0
San Antonio
jenandbella17
0
San Antonio
Fiesta 2024
Dania

Fiesta 2024

0
Natalia
Nick and Ruby at fiesta.

Nick and Ruby at fiesta.

1
San Antonio

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT.com:

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

