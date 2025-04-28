San Antonio families to benefit from record-breaking $322K raised at United Way’s Powers of the Purse auction

Over $300k raised at United Way Power of the Purse auction

SAN ANTONIO – More than $322,000 has been raised to fund free child care for local parents pursuing a new job or attending school.

United Way’s 2025 Power of the Purse annual auction was held at the Witte Museum on April 22. Designer handbags like Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Chanel, and many more were auctioned at the event to help raise money for local families.

A total of $322,153 was raised at the auction, a record for the event.

The money raised will fund the United Way Child Care Scholarship. Money from the scholarship goes to the local parents who are starting a new job or pursuing higher education.

On average, the scholarship pays recipients $14,000 for child care. Some families get as much as $30,000 for having multiple children in child care centers.

Families interested in applying for the scholarship can do so here.