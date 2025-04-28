Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
76º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio families to benefit from record-breaking $322K raised at United Way’s Powers of the Purse auction

Money to go to local parents starting a new job or pursuing a higher education

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

Tags: United Way of San Antonio, Child Care, Education, Charity
Over $300k raised at United Way Power of the Purse auction (United Way )

SAN ANTONIO – More than $322,000 has been raised to fund free child care for local parents pursuing a new job or attending school.

United Way’s 2025 Power of the Purse annual auction was held at the Witte Museum on April 22. Designer handbags like Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Chanel, and many more were auctioned at the event to help raise money for local families.

Recommended Videos

A total of $322,153 was raised at the auction, a record for the event.

The money raised will fund the United Way Child Care Scholarship. Money from the scholarship goes to the local parents who are starting a new job or pursuing higher education.

On average, the scholarship pays recipients $14,000 for child care. Some families get as much as $30,000 for having multiple children in child care centers.

Families interested in applying for the scholarship can do so here.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Halee Powers headshot

Halee Powers is a KSAT producer primarily focused on digital newscasts and events.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS