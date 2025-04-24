TEA releases grades on San Antonio-area public schools, districts for 2022-23 academic year

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released its grades for each school and school district in the state for the 2022-23 academic year on Thursday morning.

The agency, which described its A through F grading system as “accountability ratings,” said it released the 2023 ratings on a two-year delay due to a lawsuit.

According to the Texas Tribune, more than 120 Texas school districts sued TEA in hopes that these rankings would be blocked from being made public.

The districts claimed in the lawsuit that TEA “had not given them enough notice before introducing stricter college readiness standards.”

In an August 2024 decision, a state appeals court ruled TEA can release its 2023 ratings of the state’s school districts.

Coincidentally, TEA said it is unable to release its grades for the 2023-24 academic year sooner because of a “separate, ongoing lawsuit.” The agency said grades for the 2024-25 school year are expected to be released in August.

As for 2022-23, that year’s grades were calculated differently to more “accurately reflect performance,” TEA said in a statement.

Here is a list of some San Antonio-area school districts with their TEA 2022-23 grade compared to their grade issued for the 2021-22 academic year.

Alamo Heights ISD — 2022-23 grade: 88 (B); 2021-22 grade: 91 (A)

Boerne ISD — 2022-23 grade: 91 (A); 2021-22 grade: 94 (A)

Comal ISD — 2022-23 grade: 85 (B); 2021-22 grade: 93 (A)

East Central ISD — 2022-23 grade: 64 (D); 2021-22 grade: 68 (not rated)

Edgewood ISD — 2022-23 grade: 63 (D); 2021-22 grade: 70 (C)

Harlandale ISD — 2022-23 grade: 68 (D); 2021-22 grade: 83 (B)

Judson ISD — 2022-23 grade: 69 (D); 2021-22 grade: 81 (B)

Lackland ISD — 2022-23 grade: 82 (B); 2021-22 grade: 81 (B)

Medina Valley ISD — 2022-23 grade: 87 (B); 2021-22 grade: 95 (A)

North East ISD — 2022-23 grade: 78 (C); 2021-22 grade: 89 (B)

Northside ISD — 2022-23 grade: 77 (C); 2021-22 grade: 84 (B)

Randolph Field ISD — 2022-23 grade: 88 (B); 2021-22 grade: 95 (A)

San Antonio ISD — 2022-23 grade: 70 (C); 2021-22 grade: 85 (B)

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD — 2022-23 grade: 83 (B); 2021-22 grade: 87 (B)

Somerset ISD — 2022-23 grade: 86 (B); 2021-22 grade: 90 (A)

South San Antonio ISD — 2022-23 grade: 60 (D); 2021-22: 72 (C)

Southside ISD — 2022-23 grade: 78 (C); 2021-22 grade: 88 (B)

Southwest ISD — 2022-23 grade: 75 (C); 2021-22 grade: 86 (B)

“Every Texas family deserves a clear view of school performance, and now those families finally have access to data they should have received two years ago,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath’s statement read, in part. “Transparency drives progress, and when that transparency is blocked, students pay the price.”

To find any Texas school or school district’s grade, click here.

