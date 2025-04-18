Skip to main content
Clear icon
84º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

KSAT Investigates

SCUCISD terminates teacher’s contract 2 years after student injured him

Chris Dombkowski says doctors diagnosed him with a traumatic brain injury from the November 2022 incident

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Tags: KSAT Investigates, Steele High School, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District, Education
File photo: Steele High School (Google Street View)

SCHERTZ, Texas – More than two years after a traumatic brain injury sidelined a Steele High School teacher, the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District’s board voted to terminate his contract.

For months, KSAT Investigates has been digging into the number of teachers being injured in the classroom by students.

Recommended Videos

Last year, special education teacher Chris Dombkowski told KSAT Investigates about how his injury has impacted his life.

Dombkowski previously told KSAT doctors diagnosed him with a traumatic brain injury.

>> Stabbings, seizures, even death: Bexar County educators report growing number of injuries caused by students, data shows

He said it happened in November 2022 after a student headbutted him.

SCUCISD had 126 reports of teacher injuries caused by students in the 2022-2023 school year, according to records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

“I can no longer drive,” Dombkowski previously told KSAT Investigates. “I have short-term memory issues and a lot of other things that go along with it.”

Before the school board voted to terminate his contract, Dombkowski criticized how the district handled his injury.

“I asked for help. I asked for safe schools,” Dombkowski said. “I asked for assistance from all sorts of people. But instead, you guys kept a situation with a student that was warned about for months that injured other students, injured other teachers, and then ultimately left me with a traumatic brain injury.”

If you have experienced violence in the classroom, submit your responses to Daniela Ibarra at dibarra@ksat.com.

Daniela is an IRE 2025 Chauncey Bailey Investigative Reporting Fellow. This story is part of her year-long project focusing on teacher injuries by students.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Rocky Garza headshot

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

email

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS