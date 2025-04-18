SCUCISD terminates teacher’s contract 2 years after student injured him

SCHERTZ, Texas – More than two years after a traumatic brain injury sidelined a Steele High School teacher, the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District’s board voted to terminate his contract.

For months, KSAT Investigates has been digging into the number of teachers being injured in the classroom by students.

Last year, special education teacher Chris Dombkowski told KSAT Investigates about how his injury has impacted his life.

Dombkowski previously told KSAT doctors diagnosed him with a traumatic brain injury.

He said it happened in November 2022 after a student headbutted him.

SCUCISD had 126 reports of teacher injuries caused by students in the 2022-2023 school year, according to records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

“I can no longer drive,” Dombkowski previously told KSAT Investigates. “I have short-term memory issues and a lot of other things that go along with it.”

Before the school board voted to terminate his contract, Dombkowski criticized how the district handled his injury.

“I asked for help. I asked for safe schools,” Dombkowski said. “I asked for assistance from all sorts of people. But instead, you guys kept a situation with a student that was warned about for months that injured other students, injured other teachers, and then ultimately left me with a traumatic brain injury.”

Daniela is an IRE 2025 Chauncey Bailey Investigative Reporting Fellow. This story is part of her year-long project focusing on teacher injuries by students.

