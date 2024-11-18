Steele High special education teacher calls for better protections after being seriously injured by student

SAN ANTONIO – A special education teacher at Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD has not seen the inside of a classroom in more than two years.

“I can no longer drive,” Chris Dombkowski said. “I have short-term memory issues and a lot of other things that go along with it.”

While his memory is a challenge, Dombkowski said for as long as he can remember, teaching has been his calling.

“Seeing that moment where something clicks is just absolutely glorious,” he said.

Dombkowski said it’s even more rewarding teaching children with special needs. It’s what he did at Steele High School.

“It’s amazing just to see somebody go from, you know, not being able to take care of themselves to making a meal for themselves or being able to take care of things at home,” Dombkowski said.

While his students brought him joy, Dombkowski said some caused pain.

“There were pinches, bites, kicks, sprains, hits,” he said. During an incident in November 2022, he received an injury that was not visible.

Dombkowski said at the time, he was trying to help an upset student.

“As I did this, the student bent down to bite my hand, to break free, and as I pulled my hand back, the student reared back his head, headbutted me in the right ocular and hit me,” Dombkowski said. “..At that time I dropped to the floor. I remember bits and pieces in the hallway, people help me get to the nurse’s office, that was just super dazed.”

SCUCISD had 126 reports of teacher injuries caused by students in the 2022-2023 school year, according to records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

Dombkowski said doctors diagnosed him with a traumatic brain injury.

“With my speech, I at times, tend to lose track of where I’m speaking,” he said.

It happened a few times during his interview with KSAT. Dombkowski said it’s a frustrating side effect of an enraging issue.

He said there needs to be more safety precautions in place for educators — and believes the student isn’t to blame.

”I think that it’s a bad situation and the students in the wrong environment," Dombkowski said. “...there are too many instances like mine that are swept under the rug long term or permanently in which these people have no justice. They have no recourse. They don’t know what they can do, and they basically live their lives with injuries.”

Dombkowski said he’s also having issues with his worker’s compensation.

In a statement to KSAT, SCUCISD spokesman Ed Suarez said the district is working with Dombkowski, but declined to give specific details.

“However, please be assured that SCUC ISD remains committed to supporting the safety and well-being of all of our staff and students,” Suarez wrote.

Chris' wife, Casi Dombkowski, is now the main provider for their family.

“What has it been like for you watching your husband cope with this life-changing injury?” asked KSAT reporter Daniela Ibarra.

“It’s hard,” she said. “Because he’s a lot different than he used to be.”

“It really has turned everything upside down. Everything about me changed after this injury,” Casi Dombkowski said.

Chris Dombkowski said with his injuries, he couldn’t imagine going back to the classroom he once loved.

