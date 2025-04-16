Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
66º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Where to watch ABC programming pre-empted by KSAT’s ’50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio’

KSAT is honoring local veterans; Watch the special at 7 p.m. Wednesday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Saigon to San Antonio
KSAT Logo (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is honoring local Vietnam veterans with “50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio.”

The special will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on KSAT 12, the free KSAT Plus streaming app, and KSAT.com.

Recommended Videos

>> KSAT honors local Vietnam veterans’ legacy with ’50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio’

We understand this may disrupt originally scheduled programming.

The show, “The Conners,” will air at 2:05 a.m. on Thursday. “Abbott Elementary” will air at 2:05 a.m. on Friday.

Click here to view program listings on KSAT.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

email

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS