Where to watch ABC programming pre-empted by KSAT’s ’50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio’

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is honoring local Vietnam veterans with “50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio.”

The special will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on KSAT 12, the free KSAT Plus streaming app, and KSAT.com.

We understand this may disrupt originally scheduled programming.

The show, “The Conners,” will air at 2:05 a.m. on Thursday. “Abbott Elementary” will air at 2:05 a.m. on Friday.

