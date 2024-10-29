Share your story: KSAT Investigates educator injuries in Bexar County schools

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a disturbing trend uncovered by KSAT Investigates: There have been more than 4,000 reports of students injuring educators in districts with schools in Bexar County in the last two school years, records show.

The injuries range from being accidentally tripped by a student, to being bit, stabbed and punched.

In February, Northside ISD educator Alfred Jimenez died from injuries after redirecting a student. During the interaction, the district said Jimenez fell and hurt his head.

