KSAT Investigates

Share your story: KSAT Investigates educator injuries in Bexar County schools

More than 2,600 injuries reported by educators in last 2 school years, records show

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

KSAT Investigates: Student assaults (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a disturbing trend uncovered by KSAT Investigates: There have been more than 4,000 reports of students injuring educators in districts with schools in Bexar County in the last two school years, records show.

The injuries range from being accidentally tripped by a student, to being bit, stabbed and punched.

In February, Northside ISD educator Alfred Jimenez died from injuries after redirecting a student. During the interaction, the district said Jimenez fell and hurt his head.

>> Stabbings, seizures, even death: Bexar County educators report growing number of injuries caused by students, data shows

The KSAT Investigates team is working on several stories about the impacts these injuries have on educators, staff and families. We want to hear from you about what you’ve experienced.

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

