Incumbent Teri Castillo to battle two candidates in San Antonio City Council District 5 race

District 5 City Councilwoman Teri Castillo is seeking her third term in office to represent the West Side district and has drawn two challengers.

Castillo, a community organizer and urban policy historian, defeated two contenders in 2023 with 62% of the vote to clinch the council seat. She won the 2021 race with 58% of the vote, according to Bexar County elections results.

District 5 is one of two council races, along with District 7, sparsely populated with candidates committed to unseating the respective incumbents.

Castillo’s opponents remain unchanged from those who unsuccessfully ran against her in 2021.

Pablo Arriaga III brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience with the San Antonio Police Department.

Meanwhile, Raymond Zavala, a retired 25-year military veteran, has been a candidate for past mayoral and city council races.

The ballot order for the District 5 race is:

Pablo Arriaga III

Teri Castillo (Incumbent)

Raymond Zavala

In a March 7 Facebook post, Arriaga said District 5 “needs to catch up with the city’s progress.” He goes on to describe a need for a senior center to address the district’s older adult population.

Zavala, on his website, lists improving public safety and infrastructure and holding city government accountable as some of his priorities.

Under the “platform” tab of her website, Castillo lists neighborhoods, safety and dignity, transit, environmental protection and small businesses as priorities.

District 5 encompasses much of San Antonio’s immediate West Side, including portions of downtown and the South Side.

All incoming council members will receive pay raises and lengthened terms thanks to a city charter passed last November.

Early voting is April 22-29. Election Day is Saturday, May 3. For a list of important dates for the May 3 election and potential June 7 runoff, click here.

