City of San Antonio rebrands Community Connections Hotline to aid housing instability

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced Monday the rebranding of its Community Connections Hotline.

Formerly known as the Homeless Connections Hotline, the new hotline will provide referrals and references to other service organizations, as well as support for housing stability.

The Community Connections Hotline will use the same phone number as the Homeless Connections Hotline: 210-207-1799.

In a release from the city, the hotline is evolving in response to a growing recognition that those who are experiencing housing instability are often faced with other challenges. Early intervention and access to comprehensive support can prevent homelessness, the release said.

The hotline’s expansion includes the addition of Benefits Navigators from the Department of Human Services. These navigators provide one-on-one support to help callers understand and apply for public benefits, including SNAP, Medicaid, unemployment assistance and more.

“By streamlining programs and broadening the scope of the Hotline, we’re building a stronger safety net for our communities,” said Melody Woosley, the director of the Department of Human Services.

Callers can receive help in different ways through the Community Connections Hotline, according to the release.

Housing and rent assistance

Emergency shelter and transitional housing

Utility payment support

Access to food and basic needs

Transportation resources

Referrals to mental health, substance use and healthcare services

Public benefits navigation and application assistance

“Through the Community Connections Hotline, I witness the shared humanity in others’ struggles, offering hope and connecting people to the resources they need to rebuild and thrive. That is why I come to work every day. It is a blessing to be a blessing,” said Tamicko Jones, Community Connections Hotline Operator.

The Community Connections Hotline is operational Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The hotline moves to a 24-hour operational status during inclement weather situations.