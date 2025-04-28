Skip to main content
Local News

🦪 2025 Fiesta Oyster Bake photo recap 📸

See who our cameras caught partying at St. Mary’s for the annual Fiesta event

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Tags: Fiesta, Fiesta Oyster Bake, Oyster Bake, St. Marys
Oyster Bake recap (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2025)

SAN ANTONIO – Crowds packed St. Mary’s University on the West Side for the annual Fiesta Oyster Bake last weekend.

Event organizers told KSAT they planned on cooking 100,000 oysters during the two-day festival.

>> 🎊 Parades, food and more: Your guide to celebrating Fiesta 2025 in San Antonio

Watch a livestream from the event in the player above and keep scrolling for photos from the festival.

If you’re going to any Fiesta event, submit your photos and videos on KSAT Connect and we could share them on-air and online!

2025 Oyster Bake photo recap (KSAT 2025)
Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

Sandra Ibarra is an assignments editor at KSAT 12.

