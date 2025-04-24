Fiesta Oyster Bake 2025 kicks off at St. Mary’s University this Friday

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of oysters will be served at the annual Fiesta Oyster Bake, kicking off Friday afternoon at St. Mary’s University.

This beloved campus tradition reminds the community of the true meaning behind the event and how your fun translates into meaningful funds for students.

Sean Strander, chair of the Oyster Bake, emphasized the event’s purpose. “Every dime that we earn during Oyster Bake goes back to student scholarships,” he said.

Last year, Oyster Bake raised about half a million dollars for student scholarships.

Preparation for the event is extensive. Strander noted that organizers buy 100,000 oysters each year.

“If you think about that, this pit is going to be cooking 100,000 oysters over two days,” he said. “We have 7,000 volunteers every year that come out. They give countless hours to put this on.”

Strander’s personal connection to the event is evident.

“I was able to afford my school here at St. Mary’s and had an affordable education because of scholarships I was given,” he shared.

His goal is to provide similar opportunities for future students.

The Fiesta Oyster Bake promises not only oysters but also music and fun. The festivities begin this Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and continue Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. For a full lineup of Friday’s events, click here.

