Judge denies request to remove GPS monitoring for James Cotter

SAN ANTONIO – James Cotter, the longtime business partner of Brad Simpson, was back in court Wednesday for a status update on his case.

Cotter was formally charged in December 2024 in connection with the case of the missing Olmos Park mother, Suzanne Clark Simpson.

Recommended Videos

The state says by the end of the week, they will have all the evidence in this case to hand over to the defense.

As for the defense, they asked if the judge would grant a motion to have Cotter’s GPS monitor removed.

Back in February, some bond modifications were made; however, Cotter’s GPS monitoring would stay in place.

Today, the defense said he had no violations, had surrendered his passport, and would like it off so he could swim with his daughter.

The state said, due to the ongoing investigation and Suzanne Simpson’s body still not being found, they would not agree to the request.

Judge Joel Perez denied the request but would consider it at a later date.

Cotter is to return to court in 30 days.

As for Brad Simpson, his next court hearing is on Sept. 22.

Background:

Cotter was indicted by a grand jury on two charges, including tampering with evidence with the intent to impair an investigation and possession of prohibited weapons, according to Bexar County Jail records.

Cotter posted bond on Nov. 8, 2024, after his bond was reduced from $1 million to $100,000. His attorney had asked a judge to reduce his bond after claiming it was unconstitutional.

Cotter is accused of helping Brad Simpson hide an AK-47 that was illegally modified. Authorities said the firearm was modified into a “machine gun,” which was not correctly registered.

Read more: