Prosecutors face deadline to submit evidence in Brad Simpson murder case

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Prosecutors in the case against Brad Simpson, who is accused of murdering his wife last year, are facing a crucial court deadline Monday to submit evidence gathered by the Texas Rangers.

KSAT will livestream the hearing in this article at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Simpson is charged in connection with the death of Suzanne Simpson, who was last seen on Oct. 6, 2024, at a party at The Argyle in Alamo Heights.

Simpson reported Suzanne missing the following evening. Despite extensive searches, her remains have not been found.

Bexar County court records show that Simpson was charged with murder on Nov. 7, 2024. He was indicted one month later.

Judge Joel Perez initially ordered prosecutors to hand over all case evidence to the defense by Aug. 9. The deadline was extended after the July 4 flooding impacted the investigation.

Prosecutors must now submit the final materials, specifically from the Texas Rangers who led the investigation.

The defense has repeatedly raised concerns over delays in receiving evidence during status hearings throughout the past year.

