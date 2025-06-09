Brad Simpson expected in Bexar County courtroom Monday for ‘status conference,’ records show

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Brad Simpson, the man accused of murder in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne, last year, will again appear in a Bexar County courtroom.

The specifics of the hearing are not known as of Monday morning, but according to court records, it is listed as a status conference.

Usually, both sides update the judge on their progress in the case.

Simpson is accused of the disappearance and presumed murder of Suzanne. He has been in custody since Oct. 9, days after his wife disappeared from the couple’s Olmos Park home.

Simpson was last in court in late April, where Judge Joel Perez denied a motion to dismiss part of Simpson’s murder indictment.

His defense team claimed a portion of the indictment was “too vague.”

Perez denied the motion.

Background

Suzanne Simpson, an Olmos Park mother of four, was last seen at a party at The Argyle on Oct. 6. However, it wasn’t until around 10 p.m. on Oct. 7 that Brad Simpson reported her missing.

Investigators said the couple was involved in a dispute with one another the night of Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance.

On Nov. 7, investigators charged Brad Simpson with the murder of his wife.

Brad Simpson’s business partner, James Cotter, has also been charged in connection with the case.

Cotter is accused of helping Brad Simpson hide an AK-47 that was illegally modified. Authorities said the firearm was modified into a “machine gun” that was not correctly registered.

Surveillance footage gathered by investigators showed Brad Simpson driving with three large trash bags, a heavy-duty trash can and a “large bulky item” wrapped in a blue tarp the day after her disappearance, an arrest warrant affidavit previously revealed.

Investigators told reporters in November that they believe Suzanne Simpson is dead and that her remains could be in the Bandera area, but they have not provided an update since that time.

Brad Simpson has shown “little emotion” about his wife’s disappearance and is not cooperating with investigators, law enforcement previously told KSAT.

