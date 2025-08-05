Texas Rangers granted deadline extension to submit evidence in Brad Simpson case due to July 4 flood

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The devastating Hill Country flooding on July 4 has had a direct impact on a high-profile murder case in Bexar County, according to court documents.

The case involves Brad Simpson, who is accused in connection with the disappearance and presumed murder of his wife, Suzanne Clark Simpson. Suzanne was reported missing on Oct. 7, 2024. Brad has been in police custody since Oct. 9, 2024.

On June 9, Simpson’s defense attorney, Stephen Gilmore, asked Judge Joel Perez for a “discovery deadline” update, related to the gathering of evidence from the Olmos Park Police Department and the Texas Rangers.

On that date, Perez granted the Texas Rangers’ request for an Aug. 1 deadline to turn their evidence in. Aug. 1 would have also been the date of Simpson’s next court appearance. Olmos Park police had not provided an evidence update in approximately “six months,” Gilmore also told the court on June 9.

However, in a motion filed in July, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office acknowledged that the help of the Texas Rangers was enlisted “to assist in the Kerrville flooding search and rescue efforts.”

“This large-scale operation is ongoing, and the Rangers continue to devote personnel to this effort,” the district attorney’s office wrote in the letter filed on July 16. “The State respectfully asks the Court to extend the discovery deadline in this case one month, to allow for finalization and approval of reports in the above-styled case.”

In documents obtained by KSAT on Tuesday, Perez granted the new deadline extension of Sept. 1 for both law enforcement agencies.

According to Bexar County court records, Simpson’s next court appearance has been set for Sept. 8.

