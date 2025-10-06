One year later: What we know about Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance

SAN ANTONIO – Suzanne Clark Simpson, an Olmos Park mother of four, went missing on Oct. 6, 2024. A year later, many questions remain unanswered.

Simpson was last seen attending a party at The Argyle with her husband, Brad Simpson.

While Suzanne Simpson has yet to be found, Brad Simpson has been charged with murder in connection with her presumed death, along with charges related to owning prohibited weapons and tampering with evidence.

A neighbor told authorities that on the night of Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance, they witnessed an argument between her and Brad Simpson that turned physical.

The neighbor said they heard screams and that Brad Simpson “was clearly attempting to keep Ms. Simpson from running away.”

According to an arrest affidavit, Brad Simpson was seen traveling to various locations with trash bags and a tarp in his truck the day after Suzanne Simpson was last seen.

Investigators discovered a burnt laptop and multiple cell phones belonging to Brad Simpson, along with an electric handheld saw. Authorities told Suzanne Simpson’s family that her DNA was found on the saw.

According to an affidavit, authorities said that Brad Simpson “showed little emotion” concerning his wife’s disappearance at the time of his arrest on Oct. 9, 2024.

Brad Simpson reported his wife missing on Oct. 7, 2024, minutes after a friend of Suzanne Simpson had contacted both him and the authorities.

Brad Simpson’s longtime business associate, James Cotter, was also charged with possession of prohibited weapons and tampering with evidence with the intent to impair an investigation.

According to an affidavit, Cotter was texting Brad Simpson in the days after Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance, and he is accused of hiding an illegally modified AK-47 that was stored in Brad Simpson’s gun room.

As Brad Simpson awaits trial, his brother, Bart Simpson, has been vocal in advocating for Suzanne Simpson and her family.

In December, Bart Simpson said, “My brother’s children are surrounded with love and caring and compassion and are doing as well as you think you could for anybody in this situation.” He also added that Brad Simpson “does not seem like the same person. It just made me sad.”

On Thursday, Oct. 2, Suzanne Simpson’s sister, Teresa Clark, was arrested in Travis County after she was accused of harassing four members of Brad Simpson’s family in December.

Clark sent numerous emails and voicemails that accused the four family members of killing Suzanne Simpson, the affidavit stated.

Brad Simpson’s pretrial is set for January 2026, with his trial scheduled to begin on Feb. 13, 2026.

The prosecution said that evidence in the trial will be provided by the Olmos Park Police Department, the Texas Rangers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

