Suzanne Simpson’s DNA found on saw that husband attempted to hide, sources say

SAN ANTONIO – Two sources told KSAT Thursday that law enforcement officials told Suzanne Simpson’s family that her DNA was found on a reciprocating saw that Brad Simpson allegedly tried to conceal.

This comes two days after Brad Simpson was indicted on multiple charges, including murder. In the paperwork for the indictments, investigators mentioned for the first time that Brad Simpson allegedly attempted to hide a reciprocating saw.

The tool is a handheld electric saw that can be used for various applications.

Simpson was initially arrested on Oct. 9 on charges of assault-family violence and unlawful restraint after his wife, Suzanne Clark Simpson, disappeared on Oct. 6.

The indictment came in on Tuesday, and he is facing the following charges, according to records:

Murder (First-degree felony)

Tampering with evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse (Second-degree felony)

Tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair (Third-degree felony)

Prohibited weapons (Third-degree felony)

Brad Simpson’s case has been transferred to the 437th District Court and will now be presided by Judge Joel Perez.

Judge Velia Meza is leaving to 4th District Court, so the case was passed to Judge Perez.

Simpson’s court date is on Monday.

BACKGROUND

Suzanne Simpson, an Olmos Park mother of four, was last seen at a party at The Argyle on Oct. 6. However, it wasn’t until around 10 p.m. on Oct. 7 that Brad Simpson reported her missing.

On Nov. 7, investigators charged Simpson with the murder of his wife, Suzanne Simpson. However, her remains have not been found.

On Wednesday morning, Simpson’s attorney filed a motion to quash the indictment, which means they want the court to consider if the indictment is valid and are asking a court to void it.

Simpson’s examining trial, initially scheduled for Dec. 9, has been canceled because of the indictment. The trial was intended to force prosecutors to present evidence.

A murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury range a punishment between five to 99 years or potentially life in prison. Tampering with a corpse is a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison, while tampering with physical evidence and prohibited weapons ranges a punishment of two to 10 years.