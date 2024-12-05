What happens next in the Brad Simpson case?

SAN ANTONIO – Brad Simpson has been indicted on charges of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his wife Suzanne Clark Simpson.

The case now heads to a district court where proceedings will begin to prepare for a potential trial.

Defense attorney Nico LaHood, who is not involved in the case, outlined the next steps in the legal process.

“From this point forward, you’re going to have multiple court settings. There’s going to be discovery checks, motions filed and exchanges of information between the government and the defense,” LaHood said.

LaHood emphasized the importance of filing a change of venue and a speedy trial motion for the defense.

“That really puts the pressure on the government,” LaHood said.

While a circumstantial case can still be proven, LaHood said that a speedy trial motion would shorten the timeline and potentially create challenges for the prosecution.

However, a longer timeline could have advantages for the prosecution.

“When you have family members who will say [the victim] would never not (sic) contact her children, or hasn’t used her bank accounts or cell phone, the lack of activity strengthens the circumstantial case that she has passed on,” LaHood added.

The extended time could help solidify these elements for the state.

As for whether the case could go to trial within the next year, LaHood was cautious.

“Anything’s possible, but is it probable? Probably not,” LaHood said. “The timing will depend on the judge, the defense’s strategy, and the government’s readiness.”

Currently, the case is assigned to the 226th District Court, which will be presided over by Judge Velia Meza.

However, Judge Meza is expected to step down from the case at the end of this year. A new judge will then be appointed.

Simpson’s first court setting is expected later this month.

