Brad Simpson indictments reveal reciprocating saw was found during investigation

SAN ANTONIO – The murder indictments revealed more alleged hidden evidence found during the investigation against Brad Simpson.

Simpson was initially arrested on Oct. 9 on charges of assault-family violence and unlawful restraint after his wife, Suzanne Clark Simpson, disappeared on Oct. 6.

The indictment came in on Tuesday, and he is facing the following charges, according to records:

Murder (First-degree felony)



Tampering with evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse (Second-degree felony)



Tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair (Third-degree felony)



Prohibited weapons (Third-degree felony)

The indictment for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair revealed that knowing an investigation was in progress, Simpson alleged to have concealed a reciprocating saw.

Suzanne Simpson, an Olmos Park mother of four, was last seen at a party at The Argyle on Oct. 6. However, it wasn’t until around 10 p.m. on Oct. 7 that Brad Simpson reported her missing.

On Nov. 7, investigators charged Simpson with the murder of his wife, Suzanne Simpson. However, her remains have not been found.

On Wednesday morning, Simpson’s attorney filed a motion to quash the indictment, which means they want the court to consider if the indictment is valid and are asking a court to void it.

Simpson’s case will be overseen by the 226th District Court Judge Velia J. Meza.

Simpson’s examining trial, initially scheduled for Dec. 9, has been canceled because of the indictment. The trial was intended to force prosecutors to present evidence.

A murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury range a punishment between five to 99 years or potentially life in prison. Tampering with a corpse is a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison, while tampering with physical evidence and prohibited weapons ranges a punishment of two to 10 years.

An initial appearance in the 226th District Court will soon be set.