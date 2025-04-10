Deadly crash closes road between Eagle Pass and Uvalde, authorities say

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal crash that closed a road between Eagle Pass and Uvalde, according to the Uvalde County Precinct 6 Constable’s Office.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday on Old Eagle Pass Road.

Uvalde Constable Emmanual Zamora said on Facebook that first responders with Maverick County and the Texas Department of Public Safety are on the scene.

Zamora shared that one person was trapped inside a vehicle.

The road is expected to be closed until around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.