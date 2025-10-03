Teresa Clark, sister of Suzanne Simpson, accused of harassing Brad Simpson’s family, affidavits show

Teresa Lynn Clark, 55, spoke to reporters after her sister, Suzanne Clark Simpson, went missing in 2024.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – The sister of an Olmos Park woman who disappeared in October 2024 is accused of harassing the family of the missing woman’s husband.

Teresa Clark is the sister of Suzanne Clark Simpson, the Olmos Park mother of four who was last seen at The Argyle, an Alamo Heights private club, on Oct. 6, 2024.

Since her disappearance, her husband, Brad Simpson, has been charged with murder in connection with Suzanne Simpson’s presumed death.

Clark, 55, was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers just after 2 p.m. Thursday in Travis County, county jail records show.

She is accused of harassing four members of Brad Simpson’s family stemming from an incident on Dec. 12, 2024, according to affidavits obtained by KSAT on Friday evening. She is facing four counts of harassment, considered Class B misdemeanors.

In the warrants, investigators said Clark has been harassing the family since Brad Simpson was arrested on Oct. 9, 2024. Clark has been accused of picking Brad Simpson’s family members seemingly “at random” before placing numerous post-midnight calls to them, sending them emails and leaving “repetitive” voice messages that ranged from “several seconds long to several minutes,” documents show.

In Clark’s messages, investigators wrote in the affidavit, she accused the four family members of killing Suzanne Simpson. Clark warned the family members that they “don’t know who they are messing with” and that they will not escape any alleged responsibility, records show.

Despite those family members and law enforcement telling Clark to stop contacting them, a “barrage” of emails and voicemails continued, investigators wrote. Clark also has a negative “social media campaign” against Brad Simpson’s family members, the affidavit states.

Clark was booked into the Travis County Jail on Thursday and is expected to be extradited to Bexar County.

Monday will mark one year since Suzanne Clark Simpson was last seen alive in Alamo Heights.

