TIMELINE: All developments in the year since Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance

SAN ANTONIO – Monday marks a year since Suzanne Clark Simpson went missing.

The Olmos Park realtor and mother of four was last seen on Oct. 6, 2024. Her husband, Brad Simpson, has since been charged with murder in connection with her presumed death. His trial date is scheduled to start on Feb. 13, 2026.

Here’s a timeline of events in the case:

Oct. 6, 2024:

The couple attended a party at The Argyle , a private dinner club on Patterson Avenue in Alamo Heights. Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas said the couple fought at that event.

After the party, Suzanne Simpson went to an H-E-B with her young daughter, according to an affidavit. Suzanne left the grocery store and called her mother to say that Brad Simpson had just assaulted her.

A neighbor told police that between 10-11 p.m. , he heard an argument outside his bedroom window that became louder. When the neighbor looked out his window, he saw the Simpsons in a physical altercation, an arrest warrant affidavit stated. He said Suzanne was trying to get away from Brad as he tried to pull her down. It appeared Brad “was clearly attempting to keep Ms. Simpson from running away,” the neighbor told authorities. He heard two to three screams from a brushy area east of the home, the affidavit states.

At close to midnight, the neighbor saw Brad start his black GMC pickup truck and leave his house. The neighbor told authorities he saw Brad return one to two hours later.

Oct. 7, 2024:

Authorities said the last activity on Suzanne’s phone was around 7:15 a.m. the morning after she was last seen. Coordinates showed the phone was in a business parking lot in Olmos Park.

The bed of his truck contained three white trash bags, a large heavy-duty trash can, an ice chest and a large, bulky item wrapped and secured in a blue tarp, the affidavit states. Brad's murder warrant states that on the morning of Oct. 7, he dropped off his young child at school and then went to a Whataburger in Boerne at around 9 a.m.

At around 9:53 a.m., geolocation data pointed Brad at a Home Depot in Boerne, where video surveillance showed he purchased two bags of cement, a construction bucket with a lid, a box of 32-ounce heavy-duty trash bags, one bottle of Clorox disinfectant spray and insect repellent, according to the affidavit. While in the parking lot of the Home Depot, he asked a man for directions to the nearest dump in Boerne, the affidavit states. After leaving the store, Brad intentionally placed his phone in "lock down" mode after he spoke with the man in the parking lot, the affidavit states.

Brad’s truck was seen leaving the waste site in Boerne. He then headed to a gas station and bought two one-gallon jugs of water, according to the affidavit. Surveillance footage showed the trash bags were no longer in the bed of the truck, but he still had the blue tarp, firewood rack and trash can. He had also changed his shoes from sandals to cowboy boots, the affidavit added.

Around 1:41 p.m., a license plate reader captured Brad’s truck heading back to Kendall County. At that time, the blue tarp was no longer visible in the bed of his truck, with the fire rack repositioned, according to the affidavit.

At 3 p.m. , the child’s school called Brad and advised him that his child had not been picked up from school, the affidavit states.

Around 3:30 p.m., Brad picked up his child from school and the bed of his truck did not contain the firewood rack, surveillance video showed. He did have a heavy-duty trash can and ice chest at that time, according to an affidavit from Nov. 12.

At 4:10 p.m ., Brad went to a car wash and cleaned the inside of his truck, the affidavit states. The video showed “dried cement splashes” near the rear passenger compartment and bed. Only the ice chest was visible inside the bed of the truck.

Later that evening, a friend of Suzanne called Brad about concerns regarding her disappearance. At around 10 p.m. , the friend called authorities and reported Suzanne missing.

Minutes later, Brad called Olmos Park police and claimed he hadn’t seen his wife since earlier this morning. According to an affidavit , Brad told authorities that he last saw Suzanne at 6:30 a.m. as he was leaving to drop off their child at school. He also claimed that his wife had lost her phone at H-E-B on Oct. 6. The affidavit stated that Suzanne’s phone service was suspended at approximately 9:16 p.m. on Oct. 6 as well. Records indicated that Brad accessed his AT&T application at the same time Suzanne’s service was suspended, according to the affidavit.

Oct. 8, 2024:

Investigators said that Brad failed to show up for an interview and had instead relocated to his ranch in Bandera County.

According to an affidavit, Brad texted James Cotter, a longtime business associate: “If you’re in Bandera, can you haul ass and meet me at your house? I don’t have much time...” Cotter responded, “I will be there in 40 minutes.” Brad said, “OK, make sure and leave all that s*** into the pump house, especially the gun.” Cotter replied, “Get over here!! I won’t tell anyone. You’re my brother.”

Olmos Park police released a missing person flyer to news outlets around 1 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m. , police interviewed staff at the school one of their children attends. The child told staff that her parents were “fighting” and that her dad assaulted her mom and took her phone away, the affidavit states. The child also said Suzanne had a bruise on her elbow.

Brad’s brother, Barton Simpson, told police that Brad had called and apologized for all the problems he had caused.

Oct. 9, 2024:

At around 1:30 a.m., Brad was arrested off Interstate 10 East on the frontage road in Kendall County. Authorities had an arrest warrant for Brad on charges of assault-family violence and unlawful restraint. He "did not appear surprised at the time of his arrest," the affidavit states, adding that authorities noticed lacerations and bruises on his arms and hands.

Brad was booked into the Kendall County Jail after 4 a.m.

During a news conference, Villegas said two items were recovered in a wooded area near the Simpsons’ home. He did not confirm whether the unspecified items were connected to Suzanne.

Texas Rangers executed a search warrant at a home in Bandera County and located a burn site with a burnt laptop and multiple cell phones belonging to Brad Simpson, according to an affidavit. Two notes recovered from one of his cell phones were titled “This next life” and “Last will and testament.” The notes included apologies for physically assaulting his wife in August 2023 and again on Oct. 6, the affidavit states.

Oct. 10, 2024:

The Texas Rangers searched Brad Simpson’s vehicle, and stains that tested positive for blood were determined to belong to Brad, according to a Nov. 12 affidavit

Brad Simpson was taken to the Bexar County jail after being transferred from Kendall County. His bonds totaled $2 million.

Villegas held another media briefing and released a photo from a security camera showing Suzanne Simpson outside The Argyle on the night of her disappearance.

A family member voluntarily surrendered a collection of Brad’s firearms to the Olmos Park Police Department. Among these was an unlicensed short-barrel rifle.

Oct. 11, 2024:

Oct. 12, 2024:

warrant to search a southeast Bexar County landfill for any clues regarding Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance was signed after being filed by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Villegas later said that evidence, statements and police investigation had led officers to the landfill.

Oct. 14, 2024:

Oct. 15, 2024:

In a post on X , San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Olmos Park police asked for the San Antonio Police Department’s help in the search. McManus said 25 cadets assisted.

Brad picked up an additional charge for illegally owning a short-barreled rifle. With the federal hold in place for the charge, Brad would possibly be transferred into the custody of U.S. Marshals if he posted bond. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine for the charge.

Oct. 16, 2024:

The brother of Brad Simpson, Barton Simpson , condemned his brother on social media. He released the following statement:

“Until Brad chooses to cooperate, we will continue cooperate for him, as we have from the very beginning of this heartbreaking ordeal. This is not how he was raised, and this is not who we are. Our parents instilled in us the values of honoring and protecting others, and they are truly remarkable people. “The devastation this has caused to our family is overwhelming. Brad’s refusal to cooperate is unacceptable. My sister and brother-in-law have stepped up to take care of the children, but the impact on our parents has been shattering. Our lives have been irreparably changed. “We will not rest until we find Suzanne.” Barton T. Simpson

Oct. 17, 2024:

The search at the southeast Bexar County landfill ended . Texas DPS said they found no evidence connected to Suzanne at the site.

Oct. 19, 2024:

City of Olmos Park Mayor Erin Harrison said the search would resume within city limits in the wooded areas around Olmos Park. Harrison said Texas Search and Rescue, an Austin-based nonprofit, was aiding Olmos Park police.

Oct. 20, 2024:

Olmos Park police executed a search warrant for Cotter, Brad’s longtime business associate. Authorities found an illegal AK-47 hidden behind a mounted TV. Brad made reference to the weapon in text messages with Cotter and a video showed the gun had been stored in a safe room in Brad’s home.

Oct. 21, 2024:

Cotter was arrested on felony charges including tampering with evidence with the intent to impair an investigation and possession of prohibited weapons, according to Bexar County jail records.

Brad’s attorney, Steven Gilmore, submitted a letter to the Bexar County Court that requested a change in Brad’s bond conditions. The letter stated that Simpson wanted to visit his children while in custody.

Oct. 22, 2024:

Brad was charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, as well as a prohibited weapon-related charge. The two new charges were in connection to Cotter’s arrest and Brad’s alleged involvement with the illegal AK-47.

Oct. 23, 2024:

Suzanne’s personal banker told Texas Rangers that Suzanne had made an outcry of domestic violence in August. Suzanne also told her that Brad would commonly take her cellphone away. Suzanne told the banker that “if she went missing to look for her in a lake,” according to an affidavit

After an incident in September 2023, Brad sent a text message to a friend that said: “I still feel bad about tonight. I never should’ve grabbed her phone and drove off but she was so protective of it,” the affidavit stated.

Authorities searched Brad’s home and found one bag of cement, a box of heavy-duty black trash bags, a heavy-duty trash can and a metal firewood rack, the affidavit added.

Oct. 24, 2024:

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales challenged the motion to change Brad’s bond conditions. Brad requested the change to have contact with his children.

Oct. 25, 2024:

Cotter’s attorney, Robert Maurer, told KSAT Cotter has been sitting in a holding cell since his arrest on Oct. 21. Maurer demanded changes to his client’s conditions at the Bexar County jail and accused Gonzales and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar of trying to coerce Cotter into cooperating.

Cotter appeared in front of pre-indictment court Judge Miguel Najera in an effort to get the bond amount reduced. A bond reduction hearing was set for Nov. 4.

Oct. 29, 2024:

Brad told a family court that his wife was probably in Austin with friends because it was her happy place. He was then told by his attorney to stop talking and did not answer any other questions, sources confirmed to KSAT.

Nov. 4, 2024:

Cotter had a bond hearing where Maurer, his attorney, argued for a reduction of Cotter’s $1 million bond, calling it unconstitutional. A decision was not made, and a rescheduled date was not assigned.

Nov. 5, 2024:

Suzanne’s 20-year-old daughter posted a series of stories on Instagram about her mother’s disappearance and spoke out against domestic violence. One of the Instagram stories alleged that her father, Brad, “took my mother’s life in a state of rage and control.”

Nov. 7, 2024:

Brad was charged with murder in his wife’s death, according to court records. A judge set Simpson’s bond for the murder charge at $2 million, bringing his total bond to $5 million. BCSO officials confirmed that Brad had been questioned by Texas Rangers earlier in the day.

Judge Najera quietly made the decision to reduce the bond for Cotter without a scheduled hearing, according to court records. The reduction brought the total down to $100,000 — $50,000 for each charge. Previously, his bonds totaled $1 million.

Nov. 8, 2024:

BCSO said Cotter was officially released from the Bexar County Adult Detention Center after he posted bond.

Brad’s brother Barton spoke to the media for the first time since Suzanne’s disappearance. He urged Brad to cooperate with investigators.

Nov. 12, 2024:

KSAT obtained the affidavit of Brad Simpson's arrest warrant for murder. This affidavit revealed details of Suzanne Simpson's disappearance and evidence that investigators have been piecing together since Suzanne's disappearance.

Nov. 14, 2024:

Brad’s attorneys filed a motion formally asking for an examining trial, or a hearing in which prosecutors must bring in witnesses and prove there is enough evidence to move forward with the charge. “In the event the State fails to present sufficient evidence to support a finding of probable cause by the court, (Brad Simpson) be discharged from further restraint of his liberties,” the motion stated.

Nov. 19, 2024:

Dec. 3, 2024:

According to Bexar County records, Brad Simpson was officially indicted by a grand jury on the following charges: Murder (First-degree felony) Tampering with evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse (Second-degree felony) Tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair (Third-degree felony) Prohibited weapons (Third-degree felony)



Dec. 4, 2024:

Bexar County records revealed that Brad knowingly concealed an electric handheld saw while being investigated, leading to his indictment for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair. Brad’s attorney filed a motion to quash the indictment.

Dec. 5, 2024:

Two sources told KSAT that law enforcement officials told Suzanne’s family that her DNA was found on the reciprocating saw that Brad concealed.

Dec. 9, 2024:

Brad was seen for the first time since his arrest in the hearing for an examining trial. A bond modification hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19.

That same day, Brad also appeared on Zoom from jail for a second Child Protective Services hearing in Bexar County Children’s Court. Brad pleaded the Fifth and did not answer any questions asked by Suzanne’s attorney.

Barton Simpson addressed the media. He said, in part, “My brother’s children are surrounded with love and caring and compassion and are doing as well as you think you could for anybody in this situation.” He said Brad “does not seem like the same person. It just made me sad.”

Dec. 10, 2024:

According to court documents, Bexar County District Court Judge Joel Perez issued a gag order for Brad Simpson’s case. This means that witnesses in the case, all attorneys and their staff and law enforcement are not allowed to speak to the media in order to ensure a fair trial and not taint the jury pool.

Dec. 16, 2024:

Cotter was indicted by a grand jury on charges of tampering with evidence with the intent to impair an investigation and possession of prohibited weapons, records with the Bexar County jail show.

Dec. 19, 2024:

Brad made his second court appearance. Modifications were made to Brad’s bond allowing him to communicate with his son through letters that are monitored by Child Protective Services. Brad is not allowed to have contact with his daughter or Cotter. His next court date was set for Feb. 12, 2025.

Judge Perez reprimanded Bart Simpson and Theresa Clark, Suzanne’s sister, for speaking to the media after a gag order was issued barring anyone from doing so.

Jan. 24, 2025:

Cotter’s attorney filed a motion requesting that Cotter be allowed to travel out of state from Jan. 25 to 28. Cotter, who was out on bond, was granted permission to do so by a judge. According to court records, Cotter traveled by himself to Edmond, Oklahoma and stayed with his “in-law.” It is unclear why Cotter traveled to the state.

Feb. 6, 2025:

A judge ordered modifications to Cotter’s bond , allowing him to travel for work and visit family without requiring court approval. A monthly urinalysis was also removed. Cotter was still prohibited from contacted Brad, and his GPS monitoring was ordered to stay in place.

Feb. 12, 2025:

Brad made his first court appearance since his bond modifications in December. Evidence from the Texas Rangers was taking longer than expected to be received by the state. The prosecution said it was waiting for five to six terabytes of evidence. Brad’s attorneys said they had about one terabyte of discovery to go through before moving forward with the motion to quash the indictment.

March 11, 2025:

A hearing for Brad scheduled for March 12 was pushed back to March 19. It is unclear what prompted the rescheduling.

March 19, 2025:

Brad made a court appearance for his discovery hearing where state attorneys said that the Texas Rangers’ evidence was not yet ready. Brad’s attorney said they had enough evidence to proceed with a motion to quash the indictment. Brad’s next hearing was scheduled for April 22.

April 22, 2025:

Brad returned to court for a motion to quash his murder indictment. Brad’s attorneys narrowed their challenge to a specific portion of the indictment that they claimed is too vague. “If you are going to allege an act clear and dangerous to human life, they need to know what that act is,” said defense attorney Gilmore, referring to the language in the indictment. The state was given more time to respond and the next court date was set for April 29.

April 29, 2025:

Jude Perez denied the motion to dismiss a part of the murder indictment against Brad.

June 9, 2025:

Brad’s attorney requested an update on pending evidence. Judge Perez ruled the Texas Rangers and Olmos Park Police Department must submit their evidence by Aug. 1, the date set for Brad’s next court hearing.

July 16, 2025:

Due to the Texas Rangers’ necessary assistance in the devastating July 4 Hill Country floods , the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office filed a letter requesting an extension for the Texas Rangers’ evidence deadline. In documents obtained by KSAT, Judge Perez granted the new deadline extension of Sept. 1. Brad’s next court date was rescheduled for Sept. 8.

Sept. 8, 2025:

In court, prosecutors were given until Sept. 22 to fix a formatting issue for the evidence. Judge Perez also permitted Brad to call his son, but they were prohibited from talking about the case.

Sept. 17, 2025:

Cotter appeared in court for a status update on his case. Judge Perez denied Cotter’s request to have his GPS monitor removed. The state said that they would have all the evidence in Cotter’s case later in the week. Cotter was set to return to court in 30 days.

Sept. 22, 2025:

Brad’s trial date was set to begin on Feb. 13, 2026, with a pre-trial set for January 2026. Prosecutor Casey Sandoval and Gilmore, Brad’s attorney, told Judge Perez that they believed they were at an acceptable point to proceed with the trial.

