‘Speak for my mom’: Suzanne Simpson’s daughter shares message about domestic violence

SAN ANTONIO – Suzanne Clark Simpson’s 20-year-old daughter posted a series of stories on Instagram on Tuesday about her mother’s disappearance and spoke out against domestic violence.

“Suzanne Simpson was a victim of abuse and a victim of this community. Beyond being a victim, she was a phenomenal mother, hardworking, driven, loving, and kind,” a post said.

Suzanne Simpson, a real estate agent and mother of four children, was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 6. She was last seen outside her home in a neighborhood in Olmos Park. A neighbor told police that on that night, he saw Brad and Suzanne Simpson in a physical altercation.

A short time after witnessing the altercation, the neighbor said he heard screams from a brushy area outside of his home, according to an arrest affidavit for Brad Simpson by Texas Rangers.

One of the Instagram stories alleges that her father, Brad Simpson, “took my mother’s life in a state of rage and control.”

Brad Simpson, the husband of Suzanne Simpson, remains in jail on charges of family violence and unlawful restraint but has not been charged directly with her disappearance. Olmos Park police have said he is not cooperating with investigators.

Suzanne Simpson’s daughter said she wants the public to know that her mother was a victim of domestic violence and that the Alamo Heights community must improve in raising awareness of crimes against women.

The daughter thinks women within the Alamo Heights community are told to keep quiet regarding domestic violence. She encourages women to make their voices heard.

“THIS IS THE TIME TO SPEAK. SPEAK FOR MY MOM. SPEAK FOR YOURSELF. Your voice will be heard. My mom fought for her life, fought for her family and herself,” a post said.

Instead of staying silent and ignoring incidents of domestic violence, Suzanne Simpson’s daughter urges women who have experienced any abuse to speak up.

“Any women of the AHHS community that has experienced verbal, physical, or sexual abuse, this is your time to speak. Be strong like my mother and speak up,” a post stated.