Skip to main content
Clear icon
49º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

‘Speak for my mom’: Suzanne Simpson’s daughter shares message about domestic violence

Alamo Heights community urged to make their voices heard, raise awareness on crimes against women

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Suzanne Clark Simpson, Brad Simpson
Missing person: Suzanne Clark Simpson. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Suzanne Clark Simpson’s 20-year-old daughter posted a series of stories on Instagram on Tuesday about her mother’s disappearance and spoke out against domestic violence.

“Suzanne Simpson was a victim of abuse and a victim of this community. Beyond being a victim, she was a phenomenal mother, hardworking, driven, loving, and kind,” a post said.

Recommended Videos

Suzanne Simpson, a real estate agent and mother of four children, was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 6. She was last seen outside her home in a neighborhood in Olmos Park. A neighbor told police that on that night, he saw Brad and Suzanne Simpson in a physical altercation.

A short time after witnessing the altercation, the neighbor said he heard screams from a brushy area outside of his home, according to an arrest affidavit for Brad Simpson by Texas Rangers.

One of the Instagram stories alleges that her father, Brad Simpson, “took my mother’s life in a state of rage and control.”

Brad Simpson, the husband of Suzanne Simpson, remains in jail on charges of family violence and unlawful restraint but has not been charged directly with her disappearance. Olmos Park police have said he is not cooperating with investigators.

Suzanne Simpson’s daughter said she wants the public to know that her mother was a victim of domestic violence and that the Alamo Heights community must improve in raising awareness of crimes against women.

The daughter thinks women within the Alamo Heights community are told to keep quiet regarding domestic violence. She encourages women to make their voices heard.

“THIS IS THE TIME TO SPEAK. SPEAK FOR MY MOM. SPEAK FOR YOURSELF. Your voice will be heard. My mom fought for her life, fought for her family and herself,” a post said.

Instead of staying silent and ignoring incidents of domestic violence, Suzanne Simpson’s daughter urges women who have experienced any abuse to speak up.

“Any women of the AHHS community that has experienced verbal, physical, or sexual abuse, this is your time to speak. Be strong like my mother and speak up,” a post stated.

Related coverage on KSAT.com

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Courtney Friedman headshot

Courtney Friedman anchors KSAT’s weekend evening shows and reports during the week. Her ongoing Loving in Fear series confronts Bexar County’s domestic violence epidemic. She joined KSAT in 2014 and is proud to call the SA and South Texas community home. She came to San Antonio from KYTX CBS 19 in Tyler, where she also anchored & reported.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos