‘Suzanne, we love you’: Mother of missing Olmos Park woman voices concerns at prayer vigil

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been one week since missing woman Suzanne Clark Simpson was last seen near her home in Olmos Park.

Several agencies have searched for Suzanne since her disappearance without finding any sign of where she might be.

Many people gathered to pray at Lourdes Grotto on Sunday evening, hoping that Suzanne would be found soon.

Family, friends, and strangers came together for a prayer vigil for Suzanne, who has not been seen since Sunday of last week.

At this time, for the loved ones of Suzanne, leaning on their faith seems like the only thing they can do.

“I just don’t understand. I don’t understand why it happened. It wasn’t part of their life,” said Barbra Clark, Suzanne’s mother.

Clark says she spoke to Suzanne one hour before she was last seen.

“She called me up and told me things Brad had done to her physically. Well, I came up with an alternative plan for her that she would move in with me. I never got to tell her the plan,” said Clark.

Clark explained that Suzanne told her that her husband, Brad Simpson, had injured her arm and back around 9 p.m. on Oct. 6, which was the day of Suzanne’s disappearance.

An affidavit said that around 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. on Oct. 6, a neighbor saw the Simpsons fighting outside their home and later heard screams from a wooded area nearby.

“Do you think Brad is responsible for her disappearance?” asked KSAT reporter John Paul Barajas.

“I agree with that. I would like to visit him and ask him why. What happened?” said Clark.

Clark added that their family is doing the best they can, but she’s worried about Suzanne’s four children.

“It’s hard to know exactly how they’re doing,” said Clark.

Even as everyone tries to remain positive, Clark fears that her daughter is no longer alive.

“I don’t think she is because I have not heard from her,” said Clark.

“Is there anything you’d say to Suzanne right now if she can hear you?” asked Barajas.

“Suzanne, we love you. We need you. And we’re praying for you,” said Clark.