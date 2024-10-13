Friends release new pictures of Suzanne Simpson hoping that people may remember seeing her

SAN ANTONIO – Suzanne Simpson’s loved ones shared new photos with KSAT of the missing Olmos Park woman who was reported missing on Oct. 6.

They hope the photos will jog someone’s memory and perhaps help them remember if they saw her.

Suzanne Clark Simpson, 51, was last seen outside The Argyle, a private dinner club in Alamo Heights, one week ago.

As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, Suzanne Simpson has not been located.

Suzanne Simpson’s husband, Brad Simpson, was arrested and booked into the Kendall County Jail on Oct. 9 on family violence and unlawful restraint charges. He has not been charged in connection with Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance.

On Oct. 10, Brad Simpson, whose two charges are worth a combined $2 million bond, was transferred by the Department of Public Safety to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center where he remains in custody.

If Brad Simpson posts bond on the Bexar County charges, it is possible he could be transferred into the custody of the U.S. Marshals, a Bexar County Central Records official confirmed to KSAT on Oct. 11.

A U.S. Marshals spokesperson told KSAT on Oct. 11 that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will have to finish its investigation before marshals intervene in Simpson’s custody.

An ATF spokesperson also confirmed to KSAT on Sunday that Brad Simpson’s transfer to federal custody remains a possibility and that the ATF is assisting other agencies in this case.

Multiple agencies have launched several searches for Suzanne Simpson over the last week.

DPS told KSAT on Saturday that the agency is not planning any more large-scale searches for Suzanne Simpson this weekend.

