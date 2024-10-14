Authorities search Southeast Side landfill in case of missing Olmos Park mother Suzanne Simpson

SAN ANTONIO – A mobile command center was set up at a landfill on the Southeast Side amid the search for Suzanne Clark Simpson.

Simpson, an Olmos Park mother of four and realtor, was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Her husband, Brad Simpson, was arrested early Wednesday, Oct. 9, and booked in the Kendall County Jail on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and unlawful restraint, records show.

The following day, he was transferred to the Bexar County Jail, where he remains on a $2 million bond.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told KSAT that the landfill is one of several areas they are searching in connection with the missing woman.

They asked KSAT to not reveal the exact location due to the ongoing investigation.

On Wednesday, investigators searched the couple’s home in Olmos Park and surrounding areas but declined to say what, if any, evidence was found.

On Friday, multiple agencies searched an area along Interstate 10 in Boerne. A search party was seen in the 33000 block of I-10, near Highway 87 — about a mile away from where Brad Simpson was arrested.

Authorities did not say if anything of significance was found.

