Suzanne Clark Simpson’s brother-in-law says his sibling’s refusal to cooperate with police ‘is unacceptable’

SAN ANTONIO – The brother-in-law of Suzanne Clark Simpson reprimanded his jailed brother on social media for refusing to cooperate with police in connection with the disappearance of the missing Olmos Park mother of four.

Barton T. Simpson condemned his sibling, Brad Simpson, in a strongly worded Facebook post.

Recommended Videos

“Until Brad chooses to cooperate, we will continue cooperate for him, as we have from the very beginning of this heartbreaking ordeal. This is not how he was raised, and this is not who we are. Our parents instilled in us the values of honoring and protecting others, and they are truly remarkable people.

“The devastation this has caused to our family is overwhelming. Brad’s refusal to cooperate is unacceptable. My sister and brother-in-law have stepped up to take care of the children, but the impact on our parents has been shattering. Our lives have been irreparably changed.

“We will not rest until we find Suzanne.”

Barton T. Simpson

This is the second time that Barton Tinsley Simpson has taken to Facebook to share his feelings about Suzanne Clark Simpson’s disappearance.

Last week, he posted that the family’s priorities are to find Suzanne Clark Simpson and comfort her children.

Authorities on Wednesday resumed their search at a landfill in southeast Bexar County for the missing woman.

For the third day, crews continued the arduous process of combing through the landfill in hopes of finding any trace of Suzanne Clark Simpson, who has been missing for nearly 10 days.

Despite the challenges, authorities remain committed to the search effort.

No significant updates were reported early Wednesday morning, as crews continued their work at the site.

In another development, Brad Simpson is facing a federal felony charge for illegally owning a firearm, according to court records obtained by KSAT Investigates on Tuesday evening.

Investigators discovered a short-barreled rifle that was not registered to Brad Simpson in his home, the affidavit said.

According to an affidavit obtained by KSAT, investigators searched the couple’s home in Olmos Park on Oct. 9 after executing a search warrant related to Suzanne Clark Simpson’s disappearance.

Brad Simpson is being held in the Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling $2 million after being arrested in Kendall County last week on charges of family violence and unlawful restraint. He is being questioned in the disappearance of his wife.

Related coverage on KSAT:

Landfill search for missing mother Suzanne Clarke Simpson enters day 3

What we know about missing Olmos Park woman Suzanne Clark Simpson

Olmos Park police reveal what led them to SE Bexar County landfill in search for missing mother Suzanne Clark Simpson

Brad Simpson faces federal charge for illegally owning short-barreled rifle, records show

Multi-agency search for Suzanne Clark Simpson in Boerne ends after 8 hours

Husband of missing Olmos Park woman arrested on family violence charges faces expensive bond

AFFIDAVIT: Missing Olmos Park woman’s husband ‘uncooperative,’ neighbor heard screams after fight

Friends of missing Olmos Park mother, Suzanne Simpson, struggle to stay positive

Brother-in-law of missing Olmos Park woman releases statement regarding her disappearance