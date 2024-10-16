Skip to main content
Local News

Landfill search for missing mother Suzanne Clarke Simpson enters day 3

Crews comb landfill Wednesday in southeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have entered the third day of searching a landfill in southeast Bexar County for Suzanne Clark Simpson, an Olmos Park mother who disappeared over a week ago.

Crews continued the arduous process of combing through the landfill in hopes of finding any trace of her.

The mother of four and Realtor has been missing for nearly 10 days, and the search has intensified in recent days as law enforcement focuses on the area.

Despite the challenges, authorities remain committed to the search effort.

No significant updates were reported early Wednesday morning, as crews continued their work at the site.

In a statement released to city residents by Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas, officials said evidence, statements and further police investigation have led officers to the landfill, the location of which investigators have asked not to share.

Authorities have searched four areas since her disappearance — Simpson’s home, the Olmos Park Basin, an area along Interstate 10 in Boerne and the landfill.

The missing woman’s husband, Brad Simpson, is being held in the Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling $2 million after being arrested in Kendall County last week on charges of family violence and unlawful restraint. He is being questioned in the disappearance of his wife.

Brad Simpson is facing a federal felony charge for illegally owning a firearm, according to court records obtained by KSAT Investigates on Tuesday evening.

Investigators discovered a short-barreled rifle that was not registered to Brad Simpson in his home, the affidavit said.

According to an affidavit obtained by KSAT, investigators searched the couple’s home in Olmos Park on Oct. 9 after executing a search warrant related to the disappearance of Suzanne Clark Simpson.

