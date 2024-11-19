Daughter of Suzanne Simpson shares favorite memories of her mother

Many people gathered to pray at Lourdes Grotto on Sunday evening, hoping that Suzanne Simpson would be found soon.

SAN ANTONIO – Suzanne Simpson, mother of four and real estate agent, was reported missing on Oct. 7.

Since then, her husband, Brad Simpson, has been charged with her murder.

Recommended Videos

There are many things about this case we do not know, but perhaps what has gotten most lost in the noise is Suzanne herself and what she was like outside of being a statistic.

KSAT reached out to her 20-year-old daughter to ask what her favorite memories were with Suzanne. She gave us a list of things she missed about her mom:

I miss her bright smile

Her impeccable meatloaf

Her ability to converse with any and everyone

Her selflessness and pursuit to always put others first

Her positivity, in pursuit of always seeing the flowers among the garbage

Her devotion as a mother, wife, and best friend

Her outstanding career as a real estate agent

Her total lack of driver safety😹

Her light-hearted attitude towards disappointment

Her maternal superpowers, always being able to juggle multiple conversations at once

Her willingness to let me be my own person

Her endless support in me following my dreams and passion

Her dorky dance moves

Her singing her favorite song, “Fireworks” by Katy Perry

Her microwave Indian dinners

Her love for Chris Madrid’s

Her endless love for our family and her children

Additionally, she said, “I’d like to say thank you to the community for sending love and prayers through Mealtrain, I appreciate any and all who are devoted to spreading the voice of my mother and shining light on awareness for domestic violence victims. Her story will never be forgotten as we continue to honor her in our lives forever. As for my siblings and our well being, everyday is a struggle, I am not here to say it is easy or that we are not in pain. We are. What keeps us alive is the thoughts, memories and prayers of my mother.”

Read also: