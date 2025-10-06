Memorial fund established to honor Suzanne Clark Simpson 1 year after disappearance

SAN ANTONIO – A memorial fund has been created to honor the life of Suzanne Clark Simpson, an Olmos Park mother of four who went missing on Oct. 6, 2024.

Simpson’s friends and family helped set up the Suzanne Clark Simpson Memorial Fund through the San Antonio Area Foundation, timing its launch to coincide with the one-year mark of her disappearance.

“This fund honors a life lived with grace, dignity and character,” the foundation’s website states. “It will celebrate her life and carry her light through community impact.”

It has not yet been determined which nonprofit organization the funds will go toward.

However, Simpson’s friends told KSAT that her children will have the opportunity to decide how the money is allocated. It may be used to create a scholarship or be donated to a local charity.

Friends remember Simpson for her keen sense of humor, dedication to motherhood, “worker bee” nature and “uncanny ability to make light of disappointment,” the website states.

Donations can be made by mail or online through a secure transaction.

Background

Simpson was last seen attending a party at The Argyle with her husband, Brad Simpson, on Oct. 6, 2024. He has since been charged with murder in connection with her presumed death.

Investigators said the couple was involved in a dispute with one another prior to Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance.

Brad Simpson reported Suzanne Simpson missing the following evening. Despite extensive searches, her remains have not been found.

According to Bexar County court records, Brad Simpson was charged with murder on Nov. 7, 2024. He was indicted one month later.

Brad Simpson’s pretrial is set for January 2026, with his trial scheduled to start on Feb. 13, 2026.

