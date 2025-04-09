Skip to main content
Clear icon
71º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

San Antonio FC reflects on first loss of the season

San Antonio FC still holds first place in the West despite defeat

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Tags: KSAT Sports Now, San Antonio FC, SAFC, Toyota Field

SAN ANTONIOSan Antonio FC, who was 4-0 entering last weekend’s match, got a national television audience Sunday afternoon.

The new squad, under SAFC’s first-season head coach Carlos Llamosa, was ready to add another win and three more points in the standings. But the Phoenix Rising FC had different plans.

The winless foe very much wanted to get that first win of the season and walked out of Toyota Field with just that, winning 2-1.

San Antonio FC still holds first place in the West despite the defeat.

Was the outcome of the match a result of determination by Phoenix or lack of focus from San Antonio?

The team explained during Tuesday’s episode of KSAT Sports Now.

You can catch extended coverage of San Antonio FC every week during KSAT Sports Now starting at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday!

Related coverage on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Daniel Villanueva headshot

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

email

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS