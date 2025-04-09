San Antonio FC reflects on first loss of the season

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC, who was 4-0 entering last weekend’s match, got a national television audience Sunday afternoon.

The new squad, under SAFC’s first-season head coach Carlos Llamosa, was ready to add another win and three more points in the standings. But the Phoenix Rising FC had different plans.

The winless foe very much wanted to get that first win of the season and walked out of Toyota Field with just that, winning 2-1.

San Antonio FC still holds first place in the West despite the defeat.

Was the outcome of the match a result of determination by Phoenix or lack of focus from San Antonio?

The team explained during Tuesday’s episode of KSAT Sports Now.

