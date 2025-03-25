San Antonio FC announces May friendly against La Liga’s UD Las Palmas

San Antonio FC won the 2022 USL Championship, earning their first star in franchise history.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC will play host to La Liga’s Union Deportiva Las Palmas in a May 31 friendly, the club announced Tuesday.

Last August, the two clubs signed a partnership to share opportunities around player development and team growth. The match had been announced last year; however, an exact date was not known at the time.

San Antonio and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria also share a sister city partnership.

“We’re excited to host another major international match here at Toyota Field and to welcome UD Las Palmas to San Antonio,” said Sr. Director of Toyota Field and Ricos STAR Soccer Complex Jose Lizardo.

The May match will be the first time a Spanish team will play at Toyota Field, a news release said.

“This match is an opportunity to showcase our football, connect with fans in the United States and celebrate the strong historical ties between Las Palmas and San Antonio,” said General Director of UD Las Palmas Patricio Viñayo.

SAFC, currently undefeated under first-year head coach Carlos Llamosa, leads the Western Conference of the USL Championship.

Las Palmas currently sits 19th out of 20 in La Liga with a month left in their season.