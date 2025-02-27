Skip to main content
San Antonio FC unveils new uniforms for 2025 season

Several kits resemble parts of the San Antonio-area

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio FC prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary, the team is exciting season ticket holders for the 2025 season with brand-new uniforms.

Several team members donned the new kits at the Blue Bonnet Palace, where a crowd of supporters cheered as they took the stage.

The “Rio Kit” outlines the San Antonio River Walk, and the white jerseys have Fiesta colors.

“I think it’s great, honestly,” midfielder Jorge Hernandez said. “It just goes to show that this club is more than just soccer. It gives back to the community and the city.

“For there to be the River Walk on our jersey, I think fans will like it a lot because it’s something that the city is known for, so I love it too.”

“The design of the River Walk and everything, the Fiesta kit, it’s what ... it embodies San Antonio right, and it’s something that we know it’s a heavy jersey to wear because you represent a city that’s very hardworking and we wanna do that at the highest level,” defender Shannon Gomez said. “Probably one of the most amazing things you can do, and it feels good, feels really good right now.”

SAFC will then open the 2025 USL Championship regular season at home against Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8.

