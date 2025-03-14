New San Antonio FC head coach earns season-opening victory

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC’s season-opening victory last week was significant not only to get the season started on a positive note.

It also marked the first win for new head coach Carlos Llamosa.

“I think it was really important, obviously, with a first-year head coach. No one really knows what to expect, but it was nice to get the win,” SAFC forward Alex Greive. “And more so for the fans to hopefully have them coming back next week and the weeks beyond, as well.”

Forward Juan Agudelo’s familiarity with Llamosa dates back to the 2017 season when Llamosa, then an assistant coach, helped guide the young striker.

“It’s awesome. I’ve had him in New England,” Agudelo said. “He’s been all over the (United) States and the world. He’s been an assistant for multiple teams, and it was great for him to actually be the main piece as a coach to pick up his first win. I was proud.”

With Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC coming to Toyota Field on Saturday night, Llamosa is pleased with the win but has his eyes set on the upcoming match.

“It (Pittsburgh)’s a good team, difficult team to play against, and we’re using this week to get ready for Saturday,” said Llamosa.

Intense practice this morning for San Antonio FC coming off their season opening 1-0 win over Monterey Bay. Newly signed goalie & LEE alumni Joey Batrouni is on spring break training with the club.

An unexpected sight at SAFC practice: LEE High School alum Joey Batrouni, who is currently on spring break from the University of Virginia, trained with the team.

Batrouni will officially join the club after finishing his collegiate career this summer.

Match time is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Toyota Field.

