San Antonio FC set for fresh start on, off field in Saturday’s season opener

SAN ANTONIO – Starting fresh can feel like a breath of fresh air. San Antonio FC is experiencing that feeling with a new season starting on Saturday with its home opener and plenty of new faces.

The biggest change will be the man leading the on-field product. Head coach Carlos Llamosa was hired after the club parted ways with Alen Marcina in October.

Llamosa enters the role with over 20 years of professional playing experience, including four years on the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team and 13 years as an assistant coach.

As a first-time head coach, Llamosa said he is expected to have nerves before Saturday’s opener.

“Before the game, obviously, you feel nervous, and it’s normal to feel that,” said Llamosa. “For me, it will be different, but I feel it every single game.”

Toyota Field is sporting $1 million worth of improvements: new Bermuda grass, new benches, a locker room upgrade and a state-of-the-art video board.

“Look good, feel good; feel good, play good,” SAFC defender Mitchell Taintor said. “I think the stadium is looking good, and everyone’s going to feel good in it. And, hopefully, we play good and start the 10th year off on the right foot.”

“A lot of excitement,” SAFC forward Diogo Pacheco said. “It’s been a long preseason, and me coming here — my first year — it’s an amazing atmosphere.”

SAFC’s home and season-opening match against Monterey Bay FC is set at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Toyota Field.

