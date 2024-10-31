Alen Marcina out as San Antonio FC head coach, club says

The conclusion of a disappointing season for San Antonio FC was sure to bring changes.

Just five days after wrapping up the regular season with a loss, SAFC announced Thursday afternoon that it has mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Alen Marcina.

“We value Alen’s leadership and recognize the many accomplishments achieved since the 2019 season,” said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi through a press release. “We thank Alen for his dedication and commitment to the club and helping make SAFC a model USL franchise.”

Marcina had plenty of success during his time as head coach in San Antonio. He coached the then-called Scorpions to an NASL Championship title in 2014 when Gordon Hartman owned the team.

Marcina returned to Alamo City in 2019 to be an assistant coach for SAFC and then moved up to head coach in 2020. His squads continued to make the postseason and won the 2022 USL Championship.

Since then, SAFC has failed to find the spark that made them league champions. San Antonio made the playoffs in 2023 but could not defend its title. This season, San Antonio finished with a 10-15-9 record, which was ninth in the Western Conference standings, and was eliminated from the playoffs with one game remaining.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together at SAFC,” said Marcina through the SAFC press release. “Together, we have transformed the club into one of the most successful teams in the Western Conference, setting a new standard for excellence and achieving milestones that included a USL Championship title in 2022.”

Marcina leaves SAFC with an 81-42-42 record. The team said their search for a new head coach would begin immediately.

