Spurs to end season with Fan Appreciation Night on Sunday

Attendees will receive an exclusive free T-shirt

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

San Antonio Spurs' Fan Appreciation Night 2025 (Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are holding their annual Fan Appreciation Night on Sunday as the team closes out the 2024-25 season.

The game begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center, but fans are invited to participate in giveaways and activities before and during the matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

An exclusive Fan Appreciation Night T-shirt, designed by San Antonio native Gabriel Felan, will be given out for free to all ticketed attendees.

The shirt features a collage of icons representing the team, such as Coyote, cowboy boots and fiesta designs.

Autographed jerseys and other prizes are expected to be given to fans throughout the game.

Tickets begin at $13 a seat. Fan Appreciation Night tickets can be purchased here.

