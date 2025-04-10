KSYM 90.1 FM hosts ‘Radio Matters’ pledge drive to support programs, SAC students

SAN ANTONIO – KSYM 90.1 FM, the student-run radio station at San Antonio College, is currently holding its annual “Radio Matters” pledge drive.

The drive is a fundraising event directly supporting students in the school’s Radio, Television and Film program.

San Antonio College has been fostering the next generation of media professionals through hands-on learning, studio access and real-world broadcasting experiences for several years.

This week’s pledge drive is about keeping the station on the air and empowering students to chase radio, film and live production careers.

One of the standout elements of the program is the opportunity for students to work directly with local talent. That includes bands like “The Babylons,” who recently collaborated with students for a live performance.

“We’re in the studios right now. I mean, we have a film studio back here. We have another film studio right over there,” SAC student Cameron Reid said. “There’s tri-casters, cameras … these kids are really getting a hands-on experience for what’s going to be in their career field.”

This year’s pledge drive theme is “Radio that Stimulates the Mind.”

The fundraising event is vital for maintaining the quality and accessibility of SAC’s Radio, Television, and Film program.

Donations go toward upgrading essential equipment, maintaining the radio tower and expanding opportunities for students.

“It goes to new equipment. It goes to our radio tower,” Reid said, referring to the donations received. “When San Antonio citizens donate to us, it’s only going to grow the community. The film and music scenes here in Texas are growing, and having kids from here working in those industries is going to be really impactful.”

Students involved in the program will quickly share how much the experience has shaped their interests and goals.

“I love doing live production,” student Fernando Garcia said. “That’s something I’d like to continue doing because San Antonio College has helped me learn and given me opportunities — especially with ‘Fredstock’ — to do live switching, camera work. On top of that, I really fell in love with filmmaking.”

“It’s been a really amazing experience,” student Reganne Ardourel said. “I’ve really grown to learn a lot about filmmaking and directing as well.”

As part of Pledge Week, KSYM will also air the “Separation Anxiety” concert series, featuring a different local band live on the station at 3 p.m. daily this week.