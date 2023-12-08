New Braunfels man indicted for sending gun parts to ‘firearm manufacturing enterprise’ in Mexico, feds say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A New Braunfels man was indicted by a federal grand jury for his alleged role in illegally sending thousands of firearm parts to Mexico, according to federal authorities.

Chandler Britain Bradford, 34, was charged with one count of conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States; one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms; one count of conspiracy to transfer firearms for use in a felony; four counts of aiding and abetting the smuggling of goods from the United States; and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, a news release from the Department of Justice states.

The news release states Bradford received more than $3.5 million in a scheme to smuggle firearm parts to a person in the Monterrey, Nuevo Leon area.

“Bradford is alleged to have supplied enough firearm parts to arm the recipient with approximately 4,800 semi-automatic rifles, despite not having a license to export firearm parts from the United States to Mexico,” the release states.

He allegedly provided parts, tools and guidance “to facilitate a full firearm manufacturing enterprise in northern Mexico.”

If convicted, Bradford faces up to 20 years in prison.