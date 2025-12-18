‘I’m guilty’: San Antonio man, 19, admits to possessing child pornography, crime ring affiliation

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has admitted to possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) as part of an international crime organization called “764.”

Alexis Chavez, 19, showed no emotion as he pled guilty to three felony charges:

RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) conspiracy

Distribution of child pornography

Possession of child pornography

On Thursday, federal magistrate Judge Elizabeth S. Chestney said each charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. There is no parole granted for federal charges.

KSAT does not have images of Chavez in court because federal courtrooms do not allow video cameras inside.

Chavez will also have to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to the victims.

According to court documents, Chavez was connected to “764,” a criminal organization that engaged in the possession, production and distribution of child sexual abuse material along with murder and other criminal offenses.

The crime organization is known to groom children and teens online worldwide and force them to create images of sexual acts, acts of self-harm including attempted suicide, harming siblings or harming animals.

Federal documents explained

In order to “gain notoriety among other members and associates of the 764 network,” according to federal documents, members post their own violent videos and get victims to send their own.

Chavez was an administrator and online leader of the “8884″ subgroup of “764,” according to documents. He was introduced to “764″ and earned the right to communicate with an organization sub-channel, “7997,” after killing a cat and posting it online.

People in the group coerced victims to harm themselves and commit sexual or gory acts, including attempting suicide, the documents stated.

Chavez was said to be doing these things from as early as May 2022 and continued until at least until July 2024.

Chavez is also accused of creating and running a private chat called “8884 Hellchamber,” teaching other members methods of coercion.

In July 2024, the FBI executed a search warrant at Chavez’s home.

Agents said Chavez threw his cellphone over a neighbor’s fence in an attempt to hide his possession of child sexual abuse material. The FBI was able to retrieve his phone.

Chestney said a district court judge will decide Chavez’s sentence in March.

KSAT will be following and provide updates to this case as more information becomes available.

You can report sextortion crimes to the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report it online at tips.fbi.gov. You can also learn more on the FBI website.

The FBI also has resources for parents on caregivers on signs to watch for and how to speak to children about these serious subjects.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

