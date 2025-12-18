Man accused of child sextortion crimes in Texas expected to plead guilty in federal court

WARNING: This article references graphic material that might not be suitable for everyone.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is expected to plead guilty to child sextortion crimes Thursday in a San Antonio federal courthouse.

Alexis Aldair Chavez faces counts of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Chavez was connected to “764,” a criminal organization that engaged in the possession, production and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), along with murder and other criminal offenses.

Court documents allege members of 764 methodically targeted vulnerable, underage people across the U.S. and abroad by using social media platforms to connect with children and blackmail them into producing videos, photos and content involving child pornography, child sexual abuse, and “gore material” such as self-mutilation, abuse of siblings, abuse of animals and suicide.

Victims, particularly underage females, were targeted and groomed online, often through group chats where members worked together. The documents allege members would show pictures and video depicting CSAM, self-harm, mutilation and harm to animals.

Members and associates of 764 would then record, edit and compile photos and videos of victims committing the acts to share on social media platforms, the documents allege, citing reasons including to gain notoriety among the 764 network and to promote violence.

Chavez was an administrator and online leader of the “8884″ subgroup of 764, the documents allege. He was introduced to 764 and earned the right to communicate with an organization sub-channel, 7997, after killing a cat and posting it.

From as early as May 2022, continuing at least until July 22, 2024, in the Western District of Texas and elsewhere, Chavez and others allegedly engaged in activities classified as racketeering, including the sexual exploitation of children.

From Oct. 16, 2023, to around July 24, 2024, people in the group coerced victims to harm themselves and commit sexual or gory acts, including attempting suicide, the documents state.

Chavez is also accused of creating and running a private chat called “8884 Hellchamber,” teaching other members methods of coercion.

On July 22, 2024, the FBI executed a search warrant at Chavez’s home. According to court documents, he threw his cell phone over a neighbor’s fence in an attempt to hide his possession of CSAM material.

You can report sextortion crimes to the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report it online at tips.fbi.gov. You can also learn more on the FBI website.

